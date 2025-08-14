Home / Sports

Venus Williams to make history as oldest US Open singles entrant in 44 years

Venus Williams is all set to make a remarkable Grand Slam tennis return at the age of 45

Venus Williams to make history as oldest US Open singles entrant in 44 years
Venus Williams to make history as oldest US Open singles entrant in 44 years

American tennis player Venus Williams is all set to make US Open history after receiving wildcard entry.

According to Sky News, Williams is set to return to Grand Slam tennis at the US Open after a two-year absence, having received a wildcard invitation to compete in singles at Flushing Meadows.

The 45-year-old American will be the oldest entrant in singles at the tournament since 47-year-old Renee Richards in 1981, according to the International Tennis Federation.

The US Tennis Association had already given Williams a wildcard entry for next week's mixed doubles competition.

Singles matches begin in New York on August 25, Australian time.

After three years away from the court, Williams made her return to professional tennis at this year's DC Open in Washington.

When she defeated Peyton Stearns in Washington, she became the oldest winner of a match on the WTA Tour since Martina Navratilova, who won at age 47 in 2004.

You Might Like:

Sinner extends winning streak to 24 to qualify for Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Sinner extends winning streak to 24 to qualify for Cincinnati Open quarterfinals
Cincinnati Open defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka advance to quarterfinals

Michael Phelps becomes Baltimore Ravens swimming instructor with special coach

Michael Phelps becomes Baltimore Ravens swimming instructor with special coach
The NFL team asked for the legend's help in swimming last month in a viral social media post

LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation

LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation
LeBron James’s youngest son, Bryce James, is currently working for his first collegiate season with the Arizona Wildcats

Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant spark dating rumours after Drake concert photo

Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant spark dating rumours after Drake concert photo
Kevin Durant and Liz Cambage spark romance speculations after being pictured together at concert

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease
Nine-time Grand Slam champion Monica Seles diagnosed with myasthenia gravis

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club
Liverpool star Diogo Jota, alongside brother Andre Silva, died in a tragic car crash in Spain

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is currently leading the Formula One drivers’ title by nine points

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard
Tennis icons Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson have been awarded main-draw wildcards into the 2025 US Open

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury
The Indian Fever are expected to be without their star player longer than first predicted

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open
The Spanish tennis player has marked his 50th win of the year as he reaches the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender
The Premier League is about to start with clubs rushing to complete player transfers before the opening games

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success
NFL star Travis Kelce recently starred in 'Happy Gilmore 2' alongside Adam Sandler