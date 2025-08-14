Venus Williams to make history as oldest US Open singles entrant in 44 years

American tennis player Venus Williams is all set to make US Open history after receiving wildcard entry.
According to Sky News, Williams is set to return to Grand Slam tennis at the US Open after a two-year absence, having received a wildcard invitation to compete in singles at Flushing Meadows.
The 45-year-old American will be the oldest entrant in singles at the tournament since 47-year-old Renee Richards in 1981, according to the International Tennis Federation.
The US Tennis Association had already given Williams a wildcard entry for next week's mixed doubles competition.
Singles matches begin in New York on August 25, Australian time.
After three years away from the court, Williams made her return to professional tennis at this year's DC Open in Washington.
When she defeated Peyton Stearns in Washington, she became the oldest winner of a match on the WTA Tour since Martina Navratilova, who won at age 47 in 2004.