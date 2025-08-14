Home / Sports

Sinner extends winning streak to 24 to qualify for Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Cincinnati Open defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka advance to quarterfinals

Sinner extends winning streak to 24 to qualify for Cincinnati Open quarterfinals
Sinner extends winning streak to 24 to qualify for Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner extended his winning streak to 24 matches to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open.

According to Reuters, world No. 1 Aryana Sabalenka and Sinner advanced to the next round of the ATP-WTA tournament to defend their titles.

Sabalenka beat Spanish tennis professional Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro 6-1 7-5 in the round of 16 on Wednesday, August 13, while the Wimbledon champion claimed a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Adrian Mannarino after a lengthy rain delay.

After winning the match, the Italian tennis star said, “He is a very tough opponent. Very different from other opponents, not only because he is a lefty but how he hits the ball. It's very low. I just tried to serve well and tried to see what I could do in the return games. It was a struggle to close it out, but I'm happy to be in the quarter-finals."

Sinner will now face Canadian tennis professional Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Sabalenka, after sealing the victory, expressed, “The key was to focus and put as much pressure as possible on her serve. I was up for a break, made a couple of mistakes, and she broke me back. I am glad to win in straight sets. I didn't want to stay for three hours."

She will face off against Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Andreyevna Rybakina in the Cincinnati Open round of 8 on August 14.

You Might Like:

Michael Phelps becomes Baltimore Ravens swimming instructor with special coach

Michael Phelps becomes Baltimore Ravens swimming instructor with special coach
The NFL team asked for the legend's help in swimming last month in a viral social media post

LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation

LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation
LeBron James’s youngest son, Bryce James, is currently working for his first collegiate season with the Arizona Wildcats

Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant spark dating rumours after Drake concert photo

Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant spark dating rumours after Drake concert photo
Kevin Durant and Liz Cambage spark romance speculations after being pictured together at concert

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease
Nine-time Grand Slam champion Monica Seles diagnosed with myasthenia gravis

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club
Liverpool star Diogo Jota, alongside brother Andre Silva, died in a tragic car crash in Spain

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is currently leading the Formula One drivers’ title by nine points

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard
Tennis icons Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson have been awarded main-draw wildcards into the 2025 US Open

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury
The Indian Fever are expected to be without their star player longer than first predicted

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open
The Spanish tennis player has marked his 50th win of the year as he reaches the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender
The Premier League is about to start with clubs rushing to complete player transfers before the opening games

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success
NFL star Travis Kelce recently starred in 'Happy Gilmore 2' alongside Adam Sandler

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks
Cootehas personally apologized to Klopp as well as to the FA, PGMOL and the wider football community over his actions