Sinner extends winning streak to 24 to qualify for Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner extended his winning streak to 24 matches to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open.
According to Reuters, world No. 1 Aryana Sabalenka and Sinner advanced to the next round of the ATP-WTA tournament to defend their titles.
Sabalenka beat Spanish tennis professional Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro 6-1 7-5 in the round of 16 on Wednesday, August 13, while the Wimbledon champion claimed a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Adrian Mannarino after a lengthy rain delay.
After winning the match, the Italian tennis star said, “He is a very tough opponent. Very different from other opponents, not only because he is a lefty but how he hits the ball. It's very low. I just tried to serve well and tried to see what I could do in the return games. It was a struggle to close it out, but I'm happy to be in the quarter-finals."
Sinner will now face Canadian tennis professional Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Sabalenka, after sealing the victory, expressed, “The key was to focus and put as much pressure as possible on her serve. I was up for a break, made a couple of mistakes, and she broke me back. I am glad to win in straight sets. I didn't want to stay for three hours."
She will face off against Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Andreyevna Rybakina in the Cincinnati Open round of 8 on August 14.