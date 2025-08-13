Home / Sports

Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant spark dating rumours after Drake concert photo

Liz Cambage has sparked dating roumours after they were spotted together at Drake concert.

According to IB Times, Cambage, the Australian basketball star and former WNBA standout, and NBA icon Durant have sparked widespread dating speculation after Cambage posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram Story.

The image, taken during a recent Drake concert in the United States, shows them standing close in a VIP area.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, sports blogs and entertainment outlets, fuelling rumours of a possible relationship between the high-profile athletes.

Fans flooded the internet with reactions, cheering and supporting the new alleged couple.

"Another win from KD."

"Make a perfect couple."

"Have never seen a couple where both are around 7 ft before.. Imagine their kids."

"He finally got a lady, calls for celebration."

"Next KD/Wemby demon is upon us, he will be 7’9 with a crazy bag."

"Bro, those kids boutta give Wemby a run for his life, for real."

"KD smiling hard in this pic cause he's finally proving he gets h***."

Fans were happy for Cambage but even happier for the 36-year-old Durant, who earlier last year finally opened up on why he has remained single all these years. He first opened up on his Instagram stories, where he seemingly listed nine reasons why he remains single. 

