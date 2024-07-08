Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Congratulations are in order for Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders who are reportedly expecting their second child.
The news, which was exclusively reported by News1 on July 8, 2024, has come as a surprise to fans and the world.
According to sources, the couple has been keeping the matter private and has only shared the news with close family members and friends. They are now focusing on Katy's prenatal care.
Song Joong Ki's agency, HighZium Studio, has also confirmed the news, stating that the couple is expecting their second child together. However, the due date and gender of the baby have not been disclosed due to privacy concerns.
This news comes just a year after the couple welcomed their first child in June 2023.
The details of their newborn were kept private, and it is expected that they will do the same with their second child.
Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders met in 2021 and developed a romantic relationship.
They announced their relationship in December 2022 and tied the knot in January 2023, following Song Joong Ki's divorce from his ex-wife, Song Hye Kyo.
Song Joong Ki was last seen in My Name Is Loh Kiwan which was released on Netflix on March 1, 2024.