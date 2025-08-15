Home / Entertainment

Brad Pitt makes major move amid Angelina Jolie’s explosive memoir rumors

Angelina Jolie is reportedly gearing up to write a tell-all memoir about her marriage to ex-husband Brad Pitt

Amid the swirling rumors that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie is going to pen an explosive tell-all memoir about their marriage and divorce, Brad Pitt has taken a major step.

The F1 star has reportedly expanded his massive real estate empire a $12 million purchase in the upscale Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California, the Daily Mail reported on Friday, August 15.

On August 5, the same day his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, breathed her last at age 84, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star sealed the deal with American musician and The Killers’ lead guitarist, Dave Keuning.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the mansion was initially listed at $13.99 million in June, but Pitt purchase it for less than the asking price.

Notably, the lavish estate offers a captivating view of the city due to its location in the Outpost Estates community and consists of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

This update comes amid reports suggesting that Brad Pitt’s former wife, Angeline Jolie, is planning to write a bombshell memoir revealing details about their marriage and divorce.

"So far Angelina has stayed very tight-lipped about her divorce and what really went down, but if Brad continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything. A lot of people have urged her to do it, and the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets,” a source told Radar Online.

It is worth mentioning that the Maria actress and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce in December 2024 after a years-long legal battle over custody, child support and finances.

