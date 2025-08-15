Home / Entertainment

Lily Collins joins Brie Larson, Jack Quaid for new film ‘Close Personal Friends’

The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet announces her upcoming movie ‘Close Personal Friends’ via Instagram

Lily Collins is teaming up with a star-studded cast for a new comedy adventure.

The Emily in Paris starlet took to her official Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 14, to share a thrilling news with fans, announcing about her upcoming project.

She shared a screenshot of Deadline’s article reporting that the 36-year-old actress will star in Amazon MGM Studios’ new comedy, Close Personal Friends, alongside Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.

“CLOSE PERSONAL FRIENDS, starting SOON. So excited for this squad! @brielarson @henrygolding @jack_quaid @amazonmgmstudios @primevideo,” the actress captioned.

P.C. Instagram/lilyjcollins
The upcoming movie is set to be directed by the Big Time Adolescence director Jason Orley, and is penned by Isaac Aptaker, creator of the iconic sitcom How I Met Your Father.

While much of the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is known that the story will revolve around “one couple that meets and befriends a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara. Personal lines get crossed, among other things, and awkward hilarity ensues.”

Besides this, Lily Collins is currently busy filming the fifth season of her hit romantic comedy drama Emily in Paris, which is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2025.

Its Season 4 was released in August and September 2024 and comprised of two parts, having five episodes each.

