Sophie Turner makes surprising confession after Joe Jonas’ reunion with ex Demi

Sophie Turner is spilling some surprising beans!
After her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, reunited with his former girlfriend, Demi Lovato, recently during the Greetings from Your Hometown concert in New Jersey over the weekend, the Game of Thrones actress opened up about a shocking incident.
During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers – a late-night news and variety talk show – this week, the X-Men actress made a surprising confession, revealing how she caused an A-list couple to break their engagement.
While speaking to the host Seth Meyers, Turner shared that she accidentally played a part in breaking off the engagement of a celebrity couple after a San Diego Comic-Con afterparty run-in years ago.
The 29-year-old American actress revealed that she attended the party with one of her childhood friends, where her pal saw an A-list actor she “loved.”
Turner’s friend then asked her to say hi to the actor, and she simply waved at him from afar.
“That was it,” said the Barely Lethal starlet, adding, “Later on, I see this girl looking at me and she’s a famous actress. And I go, ‘I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.'”
However, when she approached the woman, the A-lister asked her, “Can you stop f–king flirting with my fiancé?”
This prompted the actress to ask who the woman’s fiancé was, and she pointed to the guy Turner had earlier waved at.
“I have no idea who this man is. Turns out, they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]. I didn’t realize I held this power,” the Dark Phoenix actress joked.
However, she did not mention the names of the A-list couple, noting that she would get “in trouble.”
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finalized their divorce in September last year, having tied the knot on May 1, 2019.