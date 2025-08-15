Home / Entertainment

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin

The Rhode founder gushed over her husband, Justin Bieber in a touching tribute

Hailey Bieber couldn’t help but gush over her husband, Justin Bieber!

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram account to share a shirtless snap of the Peaches singer, affectionately captioning it, “That’s Jack’s Dada.”

In a shared post, Hailey, who shares 11 month old Jack with her husband Justin, dropped the snap of a tattooed Baby singer sipping from a bottle of Evian.

Hailey’s post followed shortly after Justin shared a romantic Instagram carousel featuring the couple cuddling and relaxing together on picnic blankets.

In a shared slew of images, the couple looked blissfully happy in several images as they spent time outdoors.

Hailey can be seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and indigo blue jeans while the SWAG singer sported a yellow hoodie, jean shorts, and $1,375 Brilliant Earth 'Blake' gold chain.


The images were shared along with a soundtrack Otis Redding's 1965 tune That's How Strong My Love Is in the background.

In one tight shot, Hailey was seen with a flower in her hair, resting her cheek on her husband's back while he was smiling.

A different picture featured the couple canoodling, with her seemingly kissing him as they were seated at a table indoors.

Notably, Hailey and Justin’s affectionate posts came in the midst of swirling reports about trouble in their marriage.

