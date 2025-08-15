Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin

Hailey Bieber couldn’t help but gush over her husband, Justin Bieber!
The Rhode founder took to her Instagram account to share a shirtless snap of the Peaches singer, affectionately captioning it, “That’s Jack’s Dada.”
In a shared post, Hailey, who shares 11 month old Jack with her husband Justin, dropped the snap of a tattooed Baby singer sipping from a bottle of Evian.
Hailey’s post followed shortly after Justin shared a romantic Instagram carousel featuring the couple cuddling and relaxing together on picnic blankets.
In a shared slew of images, the couple looked blissfully happy in several images as they spent time outdoors.
Hailey can be seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and indigo blue jeans while the SWAG singer sported a yellow hoodie, jean shorts, and $1,375 Brilliant Earth 'Blake' gold chain.
The images were shared along with a soundtrack Otis Redding's 1965 tune That's How Strong My Love Is in the background.
In one tight shot, Hailey was seen with a flower in her hair, resting her cheek on her husband's back while he was smiling.
A different picture featured the couple canoodling, with her seemingly kissing him as they were seated at a table indoors.
Notably, Hailey and Justin’s affectionate posts came in the midst of swirling reports about trouble in their marriage.