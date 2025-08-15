Home / Entertainment

Lana Del Rey fires back at Ethel Cain in bold new lyrics

The 'Summertime Sadness' singer dropped a snippet of a new song, which included the lyrics for Ethel Cain


Lana Del Rey appears to take aim at fellow singer-songwriter Ethel Cain in her latest track.

The Summertime Sadness songstress took to her Instagram account to drop a snippet of a new song, which included the lyrics Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Think it’s cute reenacting my Chicago pose.

The social media cold war kicked off between Del Rey and Cain after the American Teenager singer dated her ex, Salem’s Jack Donoghue.

In 2022, both artists shared photos with Donoghue — Del Rey posed outside a Chicago jail, while Cain’s shot was taken outdoors — a moment that appears to have sparked the lyric “reenacting my Chicago pose.”

Also in the song, the lyrics said, “The most famous girl at the Waffle House,” which was the headline of a 2022 profile of Cain in The New York Times.

On Thursday, she further explained a song in a comment of a Popbase Instagram post about the song.

“I didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago — when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters making constant comments about my weight, I was confused at what she was getting at,” Del Rey said.

She added, “Then when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and started inserting herself into my personal life I was definitely disturbed.”

To note, Cain dropped her acclaimed sophomore album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You on Friday, while Del Rey preps her tenth studio album, teasing country-inspired tracks at April’s Stagecoach Festival.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively stop speaking as new song hints their bond

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively stop speaking as new song hints their bond
The 'Lover' singer and the 'Gossip Girl' star’s friendship in turmoil after 'It Ends With Us' legal feud

Sophie Turner makes surprising confession after Joe Jonas’ reunion with ex Demi

Sophie Turner makes surprising confession after Joe Jonas’ reunion with ex Demi
The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Jonas last year

Brad Pitt makes major move amid Angelina Jolie’s explosive memoir rumors

Brad Pitt makes major move amid Angelina Jolie’s explosive memoir rumors
Angelina Jolie is reportedly gearing up to write a tell-all memoir about her marriage to ex-husband Brad Pitt

Anne Hathaway films intense scenes with new co-star for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Anne Hathaway films intense scenes with new co-star for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
The 'Idea Of You' actress returned to her role as Andy Sachs in the much-anticipated seque;

Lily Collins joins Brie Larson, Jack Quaid for new film ‘Close Personal Friends’

Lily Collins joins Brie Larson, Jack Quaid for new film ‘Close Personal Friends’
The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet announces her upcoming movie ‘Close Personal Friends’ via Instagram

Justin Timberlake gets ultimatum from Jessica Biel amid marriage crisis

Justin Timberlake gets ultimatum from Jessica Biel amid marriage crisis
The 'Selfish' singer's out-of-control anger while on his world tour has horrified his wife, Jessica Biel

Tom Cruise turns down Trump’s invitation to accept Kennedy Center Honor

Tom Cruise turns down Trump’s invitation to accept Kennedy Center Honor
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star declines invitation to receive Kennedy Center Honor from US President Donald Trump

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin
The Rhode founder gushed over her husband, Justin Bieber in a touching tribute

‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage thanks Warner Bros. for heartfelt surprise

‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage thanks Warner Bros. for heartfelt surprise
Iain Armitage is known for his role of Sheldon Cooper on the Netflix hit series 'Young Sheldon'

Dua Lipa heats up Ibiza’s waters with paddleboard yoga moves

Dua Lipa heats up Ibiza’s waters with paddleboard yoga moves
The 'Levitating' singer spotted doing yoga on a paddleboard in the Mediterranean Sea

Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025

Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finally announced thirteenth celebrity contestant, Ross King

Adam Levine talks about ‘addiction’ in Maroon 5's new song 'Love is Like'

Adam Levine talks about ‘addiction’ in Maroon 5's new song 'Love is Like'
Maroon 5 releases new single after former member Mickey Madden accused of attacking wife