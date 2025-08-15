Lana Del Rey fires back at Ethel Cain in bold new lyrics

Lana Del Rey appears to take aim at fellow singer-songwriter Ethel Cain in her latest track.
The Summertime Sadness songstress took to her Instagram account to drop a snippet of a new song, which included the lyrics Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Think it’s cute reenacting my Chicago pose.
The social media cold war kicked off between Del Rey and Cain after the American Teenager singer dated her ex, Salem’s Jack Donoghue.
In 2022, both artists shared photos with Donoghue — Del Rey posed outside a Chicago jail, while Cain’s shot was taken outdoors — a moment that appears to have sparked the lyric “reenacting my Chicago pose.”
Also in the song, the lyrics said, “The most famous girl at the Waffle House,” which was the headline of a 2022 profile of Cain in The New York Times.
On Thursday, she further explained a song in a comment of a Popbase Instagram post about the song.
“I didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago — when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters making constant comments about my weight, I was confused at what she was getting at,” Del Rey said.
She added, “Then when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and started inserting herself into my personal life I was definitely disturbed.”
To note, Cain dropped her acclaimed sophomore album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You on Friday, while Del Rey preps her tenth studio album, teasing country-inspired tracks at April’s Stagecoach Festival.