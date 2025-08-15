Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa heats up Ibiza’s waters with paddleboard yoga moves

The 'Levitating' singer spotted doing yoga on a paddleboard in the Mediterranean Sea

Dua Lipa is showing off her iconic yoga moves in middle of the sea!

The Levitating singer was spotted doing yoga on a paddleboard in the Mediterranean Sea, flashing her toned abs.

For the occasion, the 29-year-old singer wore the Lumière bicolor double bikini from Oseree Swimwear in maroon and baby blue.

She completed her look with gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces, including one featuring a square-shaped pendant.

Lipa was seen showcasing a slew of popular yoga poses on her board, from downward dog to a headstand.

The striking appearance of the singer comes as she is spending time in Spain with family and friends, including fiancé Callum Turner, her mom Anesa Lipa and sister Rina Lipa, ahead of her 30th birthday on August 22.

Few days back, Lipa shared a carousel of photos from holiday with Turner, where she wore a sizzling white sequin dress.

Meanwhile, Callum looked happier than ever in a crisp blue-and-white shirt and beige trousers.

“Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me… I can’t bloody wait for 30!!!!” she wrote along the photos.

The carousel showed her posing against a whitewashed wall and beside a glittering cliffside pool.

One of the romantic images featured Dua Lipa sitting on her Callum Turner’s lap.

