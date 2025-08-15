Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively stop speaking as new song hints their bond

The 'Lover' singer and the 'Gossip Girl' star's friendship in turmoil after 'It Ends With Us' legal feud

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s close friendship may have hit a rough patch as her new song teased the status of their bond.

The Lover singer and the Gossip Girl star’s friendship has faced scrutiny since Swift’s name surfaced in Lively’s legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, which began in December 2024.

Now, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE, "Taylor and Blake aren't speaking."

The Grammys winner has come up several times during the actress' legal war with Baldoni, 41.

Swift’s name entered the fray in January when Baldoni’s team alleged she’d pressured him to accept Lively’s rewrites — a claim made in a now-dismissed complaint.

In May, they dropped a subpoena to Swift, which her rep called a ploy for tabloid clickbait.

Notably, the revelation came after Swift announced the upcoming release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The album, which was announced on August 13, will include a song titled Ruin the Friendship, leaving fans speculating about Swift’s relationship with Lively, 37.

During her recent appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, Swift shared that she recorded the album while on the European leg of her Eras Tour before she faced the It Ends With Us drama.

