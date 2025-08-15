‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage thanks Warner Bros. for heartfelt surprise

Home / Entertainment

Iain Armitage is known for his role of Sheldon Cooper on the Netflix hit series 'Young Sheldon'

Iain Armitage has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood team for a sweet surprise.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, August 14, the Young Sheldon star shared a carousel of photos, featuring the special package.

“A huge thank you to all my friends at @wbtourhollywood !! Last month, just when I was feeling nostalgic and missing things in California, I got this incredible giant envelope from the Warner Brothers Studio Tour Department,” he wrote in the caption.

The 17-year-old actor went on to express hi admiration for Young Sheldon and Studio Tour family. 

"You all really know how to make me feel good- your package brightened my day, my week, my month, my year! Thank you for your beautiful artwork, and your thoughtful notes," Iain continued.


He further added, “I miss you all and will see you soon! If anyone wants to get a real glimpse into the passion of the art of film making, please go visit my studio guide friends and please tell them that Iain sends his love."

Iain Armitage rose to fame with his role of Sheldon Cooper on the smash hit series Young Sheldon.

