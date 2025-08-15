Home / Entertainment

Anne Hathaway films intense scenes with new co-star for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The 'Idea Of You' actress returned to her role as Andy Sachs in the much-anticipated seque;

Anne Hathaway film intense scenes with new co-star for The Devil Wears Prada 2
Anne Hathaway film intense scenes with new co-star for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' 

Anne Hathaway was spotted in New York City filming intense scenes for The Devil Wears Prada 2, joined by new co-star Kenneth Branagh, who made his first on-set appearance for the highly anticipated sequel.

On Thursday, the Idea Of You actress, who returned to her role as Andy Sachs in the much-anticipated sequel, looked effortlessly stylish for the dramatic outdoor shoot.

For the shooting, Anne donned a chic black top and high-waisted jeans which were layered with an oversized raincoat and accessorised with a leather handbag.

She appeared to be begging Kenneth's character on the doorstep of his upscale townhouse, but he turned her away in anger.

The 64-year-old BAFTA winner, a new cast member who has been cast as the husband of Meryl Streep's vicious fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestley, wore a navy polo shirt and had his hair styled perfectly.

Anne and Kenneth's shooting scene came soon after their co-star Emily Blunt debuted a new hairdo on set, totally unrecognisable from the film's 2002 original.

Blunt debuted a dramatic transformation on the New York City set of The Devil Wears Prada sequel, reprising her role as senior assistant Emily Charlton.

Additionally, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to hit the theaters on May 1, 2026.

You Might Like:

Lily Collins joins Brie Larson, Jack Quaid for new film ‘Close Personal Friends’

Lily Collins joins Brie Larson, Jack Quaid for new film ‘Close Personal Friends’
The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet announces her upcoming movie ‘Close Personal Friends’ via Instagram

Justin Timberlake gets ultimatum from Jessica Biel amid marriage crisis

Justin Timberlake gets ultimatum from Jessica Biel amid marriage crisis
The 'Selfish' singer's out-of-control anger while on his world tour has horrified his wife, Jessica Biel

Tom Cruise turns down Trump’s invitation to accept Kennedy Center Honor

Tom Cruise turns down Trump’s invitation to accept Kennedy Center Honor
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star declines invitation to receive Kennedy Center Honor from US President Donald Trump

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin
The Rhode founder gushed over her husband, Justin Bieber in a touching tribute

‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage thanks Warner Bros. for heartfelt surprise

‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage thanks Warner Bros. for heartfelt surprise
Iain Armitage is known for his role of Sheldon Cooper on the Netflix hit series 'Young Sheldon'

Dua Lipa heats up Ibiza’s waters with paddleboard yoga moves

Dua Lipa heats up Ibiza’s waters with paddleboard yoga moves
The 'Levitating' singer spotted doing yoga on a paddleboard in the Mediterranean Sea

Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025

Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finally announced thirteenth celebrity contestant, Ross King

Adam Levine talks about ‘addiction’ in Maroon 5's new song 'Love is Like'

Adam Levine talks about ‘addiction’ in Maroon 5's new song 'Love is Like'
Maroon 5 releases new single after former member Mickey Madden accused of attacking wife

Jennifer Lopez sends cheerful message to fans ahead of LV residency

Jennifer Lopez sends cheerful message to fans ahead of LV residency
Jennifer Lopez set to kick start Up All Night residency in Las Vegas after three months

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal
Nicola Peltz's longtime friend blasted Beckhams amid ongoing rift in scathing Instagram comment

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes
Jessica Biel's glimpse into the family's vacation comes two weeks after Justin confessed about Lyme battle

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date
Here are 10 moments when Zendaya stole the red carpet and captured fans’ hearts with her impeccable style