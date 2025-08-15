Anne Hathaway films intense scenes with new co-star for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Anne Hathaway was spotted in New York City filming intense scenes for The Devil Wears Prada 2, joined by new co-star Kenneth Branagh, who made his first on-set appearance for the highly anticipated sequel.
On Thursday, the Idea Of You actress, who returned to her role as Andy Sachs in the much-anticipated sequel, looked effortlessly stylish for the dramatic outdoor shoot.
For the shooting, Anne donned a chic black top and high-waisted jeans which were layered with an oversized raincoat and accessorised with a leather handbag.
She appeared to be begging Kenneth's character on the doorstep of his upscale townhouse, but he turned her away in anger.
The 64-year-old BAFTA winner, a new cast member who has been cast as the husband of Meryl Streep's vicious fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestley, wore a navy polo shirt and had his hair styled perfectly.
Anne and Kenneth's shooting scene came soon after their co-star Emily Blunt debuted a new hairdo on set, totally unrecognisable from the film's 2002 original.
Blunt debuted a dramatic transformation on the New York City set of The Devil Wears Prada sequel, reprising her role as senior assistant Emily Charlton.
Additionally, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to hit the theaters on May 1, 2026.