Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025

Ross King has been announced as the thirteenth celebrity joining the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.
The presenter and writer expressed his gratitude on getting selected for the multi-award-winning entertainment show.
He said in an official statement, “From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom - it’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show.”
Ross further added, “I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes! Let’s give this the best that I can! As my mum always said: You’ll never know till you give it a go!”
The remaining contestants of the show include Harry Aikines-Aryeetey aka Nitro, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, La Voix, Chris Robshaw, Ellie Goldstein, Thomas Skinner and Vicky Pattison.
Meanwhile, another contestant Stefan Dennis, who is an actor, also spoke about joining the show.
He said, “This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television. Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky.”
To note, Strictly Come Dancing 2025 will be officially start from September 20, 2025.