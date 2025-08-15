Home / Entertainment

Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finally announced thirteenth celebrity contestant, Ross King

Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025
Ross King breaks silence on joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2025

Ross King has been announced as the thirteenth celebrity joining the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter and writer expressed his gratitude on getting selected for the multi-award-winning entertainment show.

He said in an official statement, “From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom - it’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show.”

Ross further added, “I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes! Let’s give this the best that I can! As my mum always said: You’ll never know till you give it a go!”

The remaining contestants of the show include Harry Aikines-Aryeetey aka Nitro, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, La Voix, Chris Robshaw, Ellie Goldstein, Thomas Skinner and Vicky Pattison.

Meanwhile, another contestant Stefan Dennis, who is an actor, also spoke about joining the show.

He said, “This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television. Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky.”

To note, Strictly Come Dancing 2025 will be officially start from September 20, 2025.

You Might Like:

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin

Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable tribute to husband Justin
The Rhode founder gushed over her husband, Justin Bieber in a touching tribute

‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage thanks Warner Bros. for heartfelt surprise

‘Young Sheldon’ star Iain Armitage thanks Warner Bros. for heartfelt surprise
Iain Armitage is known for his role of Sheldon Cooper on the Netflix hit series 'Young Sheldon'

Dua Lipa heats up Ibiza’s waters with paddleboard yoga moves

Dua Lipa heats up Ibiza’s waters with paddleboard yoga moves
The 'Levitating' singer spotted doing yoga on a paddleboard in the Mediterranean Sea

Adam Levine talks about ‘addiction’ in Maroon 5's new song 'Love is Like'

Adam Levine talks about ‘addiction’ in Maroon 5's new song 'Love is Like'
Maroon 5 releases new single after former member Mickey Madden accused of attacking wife

Jennifer Lopez sends cheerful message to fans ahead of LV residency

Jennifer Lopez sends cheerful message to fans ahead of LV residency
Jennifer Lopez set to kick start Up All Night residency in Las Vegas after three months

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal

Victoria, David Beckham slammed after scathing reaction on son’s vow renewal
Nicola Peltz's longtime friend blasted Beckhams amid ongoing rift in scathing Instagram comment

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes

Justin Timberlake’s wife drops glimpse into family summer amid his health woes
Jessica Biel's glimpse into the family's vacation comes two weeks after Justin confessed about Lyme battle

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date

Zendaya’s 10 most show-stopping red carpet looks till date
Here are 10 moments when Zendaya stole the red carpet and captured fans’ hearts with her impeccable style

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny

Pete Davidson calls out paparazzi for ‘traumatic’ scrutiny
Pete Davidson is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate

Sabrina Carpenter drops peeks into ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album playdate
'Man's Best Friend' is the upcoming seventh studio album of Sabrina Carpenter, which is set to release this month

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Emily Blunt debuts dramatic hair transformation on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Emily Blunt is reprising her quick-witted role of Emily Charlton in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo

Millie Bobby Brown makes exciting family announcement with cute baby photo
Millie Bobby Brown drops breathtaking photos featuring Jake Bongiovi and a baby with heartfelt update