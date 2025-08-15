Home / Entertainment

Justin Timberlake gets ultimatum from Jessica Biel amid marriage crisis

The 'Selfish' singer's out-of-control anger while on his world tour has horrified his wife, Jessica Biel


Justin Timberlake’s marriage to Jessica Biel is reportedly hanging by a thread amid the singer’s health battle.

As per Radar online, the Selfish singer's out-of-control anger while on his world tour has horrified his wife, Jessica Biel.

An insider claimed that Biel has urged him to address his temper problems, warning that refusal could spell the end of their marriage.

"Instead of looking forward to welcoming her husband home, Jessica is dreading their reunion," the insider said.

A source revealed, "Their marriage is in a sensitive, precarious position, and Justin shouting and cussing in public didn't win him any praise from Jessica and shows he hasn't taken her previous warnings seriously."

The insider disclosed that the 7th Heaven alum has been requesting the Friends with Benefits star to take anger-management therapy for some time, but he's never gone.

"Clearly, he's a ticking time bomb, a ball of angry energy snapping at everybody around him if things don't go his way," the source claimed.

A source said Biel’s fed up after his latest outburst and will walk unless he makes serious changes, insisting this time she means it and the ball’s in his court.

To note, Timberlake has reportedly made life miserable for everyone on his Forget Tomorrow tour, including a dramatic mid-show meltdown, but the run will finally end on July 30 in Istanbul.

