Taylor Swift becomes ‘big sister’ of Jeff Jarrett’s daughter

Taylor Swift took the responsibility of Jeff Jarrett’s daughter like a “big sister” when his wife was battling with cancer.
In the latest interview, Jeff opened up about the close relationship of his family with the Karma crooner.
During a dialogue with WREG, the WWE Hall of Famer shared how Taylor helped his family during a tough time when his late wife, Jill Gregory, had breast cancer.
Jeff noted that Taylor is a "friend of the family," she was "very good to our family during a very, very dark period."
She used to babysit his daughters, Joslyn, Jaclyn and Jerlyn.
"Taylor was like a big sister," he explained, "She came over, took the girls baking cookies, and just hung out at the house. I can't say enough good things about Taylor."
Jeff further added, hinting at Taylor’s new boyfriend Travis Kelce, "She's just a sweetheart. I still call her 'our girl,' and now she's up hanging in the NFL circles.”
Furthermore, his daughter Jaclyn appeared in the music video for Taylor’s 2010 song Mine from the hit album Speak Now.