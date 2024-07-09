Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans

Kate Middleton's attendance at Wimbledon is still not confirmed and the organizers may find another prominent member of the royal family to fill the prestigious role.
According to The Telegraph, Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester may present trophies at the finals this weekend if Princess Kate, who is continuing to undergo treatment for cancer, is unavailable.
As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a royal role she received from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, Princess Kate wears a special bow pin to Wimbledon in the club’s colors (dark green and purple) and traditionally presents prizes to the champions.
Birgitte also has enthusiasm for tennis like Kate and has a similar patronage.
Supporting the organisation that oversees tennis in Great Britain, the Duchess of Gloucester has served as an Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years.
This year, she has attended the tennis tournament twice since the competition started on July 1.
As the first non-blood royal who is not married to the king or the heir apparent to the throne, the duchess, a full-time working member of the royal family, recently made royal history by being invested as a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
The recent update came over the heels of Debbie Jevans, head of the All England Club,'s announcement that they will grant the 42-year-old Princess of Wales "as much flexibility as possible" about the potential of trophy presentation while she undergoes cancer treatment.