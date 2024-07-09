Royal

Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans

Royal family reveals ‘back-up’ plan for Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans
Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans

Kate Middleton's attendance at Wimbledon is still not confirmed and the organizers may find another prominent member of the royal family to fill the prestigious role.

According to The Telegraph, Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester may present trophies at the finals this weekend if Princess Kate, who is continuing to undergo treatment for cancer, is unavailable.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a royal role she received from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, Princess Kate wears a special bow pin to Wimbledon in the club’s colors (dark green and purple) and traditionally presents prizes to the champions.

Birgitte also has enthusiasm for tennis like Kate and has a similar patronage.

Supporting the organisation that oversees tennis in Great Britain, the Duchess of Gloucester has served as an Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years.

This year, she has attended the tennis tournament twice since the competition started on July 1.

As the first non-blood royal who is not married to the king or the heir apparent to the throne, the duchess, a full-time working member of the royal family, recently made royal history by being invested as a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The recent update came over the heels of Debbie Jevans, head of the All England Club,'s announcement that they will grant the 42-year-old Princess of Wales "as much flexibility as possible" about the potential of trophy presentation while she undergoes cancer treatment.

Anant-Radhika wedding: Ranveer Singh savours pan at couple's Haldi ceremony

Anant-Radhika wedding: Ranveer Singh savours pan at couple's Haldi ceremony

Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash

Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash
Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans

Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night

Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night

Royal News

Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Prince William decision leaves Princess Kate heartbroken amid her cancer battle
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Prince William ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton on their first encounter
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
King Charles gives Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite to special guest
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Prince William schedules new trip with all three children
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’