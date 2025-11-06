Royal

King Charles unveils 2026 residence plans amid Andrew’s exit from Royal Lodge

The British Monarch stripped his younger brother, Andrew of his titles and honours

King Charles is pressing ahead with plans for his 2026 residence despite ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew.

On Wednesday, the royal family made an announcement of tickets for the summer season at Buckingham Palace.

According to The Royal Collection Trust, the visitor can buy the summer tour tickets for Buckingham Palace as they are now available.

The post featured an image of Buckingham Palace on a bright sunny day and the caption read: "Plan your visit to the royal residences next year! Buckingham Palace will be open 9 July to 27 September 2026 and you can book your tickets now. Tickets are also now available for Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse across 2026. Let us know if you are planning a visit next year?"


Soon after the post was shared, the royal fans took to the comment section to express their excitement.

"I would love to," penned one follower and another simply left a row of love heart eye emojis.

Another questioned, “’Im planning to visit the East Wing + State Rooms, but the tickets are not available yet.”

To note, the 2024 summer was a record-breaker for Buckingham Palace, with visitor-driven income reaching £21.5 million, including 10,735 guests touring the East Wing.

Notably, the new plans for 2026 came amid the royal family faced challenging time amid Andrew’s saga.

On October 30, the British Monarch stripped his younger brother of his titles and honours, and moved to force him out of his Windsor mansion.

