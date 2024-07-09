Anant-Radhika wedding: Ranveer Singh savours pan at couple's Haldi ceremony

Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his first child with wife Deepika Padukone, was spotted standing near a pan stall at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony.
A clip featuring the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star has gone viral for all the reasons that featured him looking vibrant in a yellow kurta and flared pants while discussing pan with a vendor at the stall.
He then later relished the mouth-watering pan in delight and then waved at the shutterbugs gathered before stepping away from the area.
On July 5, the Befikre star set the Sangeet stage on fire with his killer dance performance in a Khilji inspired look.
Singh further conquered hearts for sitting on a dhol as he enjoyed the afterparty of the Sangeet night.
To note, the soon-to-be daddy became the center of attention at the event with his signature star power.
While the Gully Boy actor exuded royalty at two of Ambani’s wedding events, his pregnant superstar wife was nowhere to be seen in the viral videos.
The famous Ambani family gearing up for the biggest wedding of the year saw the who’s and who of the Bollywood fraternity at the event, showing off their stylish wedding statements.
Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others graced the glitzy evening.
Ranveer Singh is patiently awaiting the arrival of his child due in September and cannot stop basking in excitement.