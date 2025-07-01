Kris Jenner leaves fans gushing as she glows in elegant purple gown: See

Age is just a number for Kris Jenner!
With her latest Instagram post shared on Monday, June 30, the American socialite, 69, left her fans awestruck by dropping a gallery of photos in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana purple gown.
She wore the stunning ensemble at the star-studded, opulent wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez that took place in Venice, Italy, last week.
In the post’s caption, Jenner proudly hailed her daughter, Kim Kardashian, as the “inspiration” behind her stunning look.
“DOLCE DOLCE DOLCE” in my best Carrie Bradshaw voice… We’ll always have Venice! Thank you Jeff and Lauren for the unforgettable memories, we love you!!” Kris captioned.
Praising daughter Kim, The Kardashians alum continued, “P.S… Kim wore this amazing dress at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Puglia a couple years ago, and I was so in love with it, it was just too beautiful not to bring back for this special weekend!!”
Concluding her sweet statement, Kris Jenner wrote, “I may have gotten called out on the family group chat… Kim, you’re my inspiration!! Dress is @dolcegabbana Alta Moda. Makeup by @nikki_makeup. Hair by @oskarperahair.”
The breathtaking gown, made of light-weight, voluminous fabric, featured a dramatic off-the-shoulder design, a ruched bodice, and a high slit skirt.
Jenner paired the elegant ensemble with statement jewelry and wore her hair in a beautiful updo.
Fans reaction:
Gushing over Kris Jenner, a fan commented, “KRIS is the moment!”
“Every era is your era,” another expressed, while a third admired, “Omg! Stunning.”
Besides her daughters, Kris Jenner also accompanied her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding.