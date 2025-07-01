Kris Jenner leaves fans gushing as she glows in elegant purple gown: See

‘The Kardashians’ alum proudly hails daughter Kim Kardashian as her ‘inspiration’ for the look

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kris Jenner leaves fans gushing as she glows in elegant purple gown: See
Kris Jenner leaves fans gushing as she glows in elegant purple gown: See

Age is just a number for Kris Jenner!

With her latest Instagram post shared on Monday, June 30, the American socialite, 69, left her fans awestruck by dropping a gallery of photos in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana purple gown.

She wore the stunning ensemble at the star-studded, opulent wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez that took place in Venice, Italy, last week.

In the post’s caption, Jenner proudly hailed her daughter, Kim Kardashian, as the “inspiration” behind her stunning look.

“DOLCE DOLCE DOLCE” in my best Carrie Bradshaw voice… We’ll always have Venice!  Thank you Jeff and Lauren for the unforgettable memories, we love you!!” Kris captioned.

Praising daughter Kim, The Kardashians alum continued, “P.S… Kim wore this amazing dress at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Puglia a couple years ago, and I was so in love with it, it was just too beautiful not to bring back for this special weekend!!”

Concluding her sweet statement, Kris Jenner wrote, “I may have gotten called out on the family group chat… Kim, you’re my inspiration!! Dress is @dolcegabbana Alta Moda. Makeup by @nikki_makeup. Hair by @oskarperahair.”

The breathtaking gown, made of light-weight, voluminous fabric, featured a dramatic off-the-shoulder design, a ruched bodice, and a high slit skirt.

Jenner paired the elegant ensemble with statement jewelry and wore her hair in a beautiful updo.

Fans reaction:

Gushing over Kris Jenner, a fan commented, “KRIS is the moment!”

“Every era is your era,” another expressed, while a third admired, “Omg! Stunning.”

Besides her daughters, Kris Jenner also accompanied her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding.

Read more : Entertainment
Jim Shooter, ‘Superman’ and ‘The Hulk’ author, dies after prolonged illness
Jim Shooter, ‘Superman’ and ‘The Hulk’ author, dies after prolonged illness
The writer of hit comics 'Captain America' and 'Secret Wars,' Jim Shooter, breathed his last at the age of 73
Taylor Swift makes lavish $13K tribute to Travis Kelce amid romance
Taylor Swift makes lavish $13K tribute to Travis Kelce amid romance
'Lover' songstress reportedly dropped $13,000 as a heartfelt nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce
Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy to star as leads in rom-com 'You Deserve Each Other'
Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy to star as leads in rom-com 'You Deserve Each Other'
The Amazon's romantic-comedy film is an adaptation of the acclaim novel 'You Deserve Each Other' by Sarah Hogle
Blake Lively teams up with THIS ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star for new campaign
Blake Lively teams up with THIS ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star for new campaign
Blake Lively launches ad campaign with for her canned cocktail brand Betty Booze
Orlando Bloom sparks buzz with mysterious message amid Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom sparks buzz with mysterious message amid Katy Perry breakup
'Kingdom of Heaven' share a post about 'a new beginning' after his split from Katy Perry
Olivia Rodrigo reflects on dreamy Glastonbury concerts she will 'never forget'
Olivia Rodrigo reflects on dreamy Glastonbury concerts she will 'never forget'
The 'Traitor' singer mesmerized the audience with a captivating performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Jennifer Aniston shares rare moments with Courteney Cox and furry pals
Jennifer Aniston shares rare moments with Courteney Cox and furry pals
'Friends' alum offered a glimpse into her home life and a heartwarming hangout with Courteney Cox
Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her plastic surgeries
Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her plastic surgeries
Khloé Kardashian opens up about all the cosmetic surgeries she received including face life, botox and nose job
Jennifer Aniston shares adorable photo with Courteney Cox in ‘Monday’ dump
Jennifer Aniston shares adorable photo with Courteney Cox in ‘Monday’ dump
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are known for playing Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the 'Friends'
Miley Cyrus makes thrilling Disney comeback with 'Something Beautiful'
Miley Cyrus makes thrilling Disney comeback with 'Something Beautiful'
The 'Flowers' crooner released her ninth studio album 'Something Beautiful' in May this year
Kris Jenner drops Venice getaway snaps with Corey Gamble after heated argument
Kris Jenner drops Venice getaway snaps with Corey Gamble after heated argument
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have been romantically connected since 2014
Louis Partridge pens adorable love note for Olivia Rodrigo after Glastonbury set
Louis Partridge pens adorable love note for Olivia Rodrigo after Glastonbury set
The 'Happier' singer delivered an electrifying headlining set to close out Glastonbury Festival over the weekend