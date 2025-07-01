Blake Lively teams up with THIS ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star for new campaign

Blake Lively has joined Gossip Girl co-star Zuzanna Szadkowski for an ad campaign.
The renowned Hollywood star launched two new flavors of her canned cocktail brand Betty Booze.
Blake Lively is spilling the tea with her former Gossip Girl costar Zuzanna Szadkowski.
On Monday, June 30, the It Ends with Us actress, 37, released a new ad campaign starring her old co-star and giving nod to hit series Gossip Girl.
In the booze ad, the duo can be seen catching up and spilling tea on a park bench.
Zuzanna said, “I have tea," to which Blake asked, "Good tea?"
The 46-year old actress responded “Oh, the best tea," revealing the new can of vodka iced tea.
"Balanced, crisp, nothing artificial," she continued, "Which is hard to find around these parts."
Blake teased, "Go. Sip, girl," before officially introducing the two new flavors of Betty Booze Vodka Iced Teas, passion fruit and Meyer lemonade.
For those unversed, Blake started in the hit series as Serena Van Der Woodsen, while Zuzanna played the role of Dorota.
Notably, the famous series aired from 2007 to 2012.