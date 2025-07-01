Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy to star as leads in rom-com 'You Deserve Each Other'

Penn Badgley is set to rock a white coat as he takes on the role of a dentist in the film adaptation of You Deserve Each Other, starring alongside Meghann Fahy.
Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, the writers who have worked on rom-com hits including He's Just Not That Into You and Never Been Kissed, are set to direct the feature.
Following a lovers-to-enemies trope, You Deserve Each Other is a story of Naomi and Nick, a couple who are about to tie the knot but are forced to face one key problem: they've fallen out of love.
With the wedding fast approaching, the couple secretly conspire to push each other to call off the ceremony, using every method they can, from sabotage to petty pranks.
The novel was a two-time Goodreads Choice Awards nominee – for best debut and best romance – as well as an Amazon Editors' Pick for best romance.
Furthermore, the announcement of the leads came as the costars teased each other on Instagram with an adorable post.
"I don't normally do this, but my wife [Domino Kirke] and I just finished Sirens," Badgley said in the video, referring to Fahy's Netflix series.
The Easy A actor added, "Want to give her her flowers. Now obviously there's Julianne [Moore], there's Kevin [Bacon], there's Milly [Alcock] but this Meghann Fahy, this newcomer, this, like, refreshing, gawky beauty — love it. Love you."
Badgley, known from the hit series Gossip Girl, has reinvented himself and earned acclaim for his Netflix series You.
On the other hand, Fahy is best known for her breakout role in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus, which earned her an Emmy nomination and a SAG Award.