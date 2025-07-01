Taylor Swift makes lavish $13K tribute to Travis Kelce amid romance

Taylor Swift is showing her love in style.
The Lover songstress reportedly dropped $13,000 on a custom piece of jewelry as a heartfelt nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce.
In New Orleans, the stadium paid tribute by stretching a supersized friendship bracelet across its entrance during Swift’s October show.
Now her personal services company, Firefly Entertainments Inc., has revealed they spent $13,000 on the 140-foot-long inflatable friendship bracelet, local outlet 4WWL reported last week.
As per US Weekly, the creators of the giant bracelet, Shawn and Jules Kolodny said, “It's so fitting that the final trade of the giant friendship bracelet was to Taylor — she's the reason it exists. We love that it's with her now.”
It is reported by 4WWL that they got information from the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, the state board that manages the Superdome.
The giant bracelet read, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, in white beads with a few colorful “gems” in between the words.
According to the outlet, the giant bracelet was the brainchild of Abby Jones, a marketing professional with ASM New Orleans.
At that time, Taylor Swift gushed about the giant bracelet during one of the New Orleans concerts.