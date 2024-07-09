BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir will be the new head coach of the Indian cricket team.
This decision comes after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended following the T20 World Cup 2024.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed the appointment on social media, posting a picture with Gautam Gambhir and welcoming him as the new head coach.
Shah stated, "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr. Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close."
The statement further added, “Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward."
Earlier, Jay Shah also expressed gratitude to Rahul Dravid for his successful tenure, which included winning the T20 World Cup 2024.
He praised Dravid's strategic acumen, efforts to nurture talent, and exemplary leadership, which have left a lasting impact on the team.
Moreover, India made history by becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a single game, defeating South Africa in the final under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.