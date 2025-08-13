Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club

Diogo Jota will be honoured with another heartfelt tribute near his first English club, Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club.
According to BBC, a mural to remember the Portuguese footballer has begun near the Molineux Stadium, his first club in England.
The portrait is being painted by a graffiti artist, Joe Miles, on a wall facing The Leaping Wolf Pub on Waterloo Road.
Miles said, “As a Wolves fan, he meant a lot to us, so I thought it would be nice to have a long-lasting memorial. I posted on my Facebook around three or four weeks ago asking if anyone had a wall or an idea of a space where we could create this.”
“The Leaping Wolf got in contact, then we got the ball rolling, and then we ended up here painting it!” he added.
A fundraiser helped in covering the cost of the mural that will be completed on Friday, August 15.
At the Leaping Wolf Pub, Daniel Morris expressed, “It's a big honour. Thank you to everyone who donated, it's a devotion to the family that everybody loved him and everybody appreciated him."
A day later, the Portuguese player will be remembered for his time at the club during the first home Premiership game against Manchester City on Saturday.
The former Atlético Madrid player joined Wolves on loan during their 2017-18 Championship-winning campaign and then made a permanent move in 2018. He left the club in 2020 to join Liverpool.
For the unversed, Jota, alongside his brother and footballer Andre Silva, was in a tragic car crash in northern Spain on July 3, a few days after his wedding.