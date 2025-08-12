David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks 

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended for eight weeks by the Football Federation Association (FA) over social media comments he made about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Coote's eight-week ban prevents him from taking part in any of the football matches or any activities connected to the football.
Along with his suspension, Coote is required to complete a mandatory face-to-face education programme.
Coote admitted he used abusive language about Klopp in a video made around July 2020 which appeared on social media in November last year.
As per multiple reports, former referee has also received additional punishment from the FA for an aggravated breach of rule E3.3 as his video also included a remark about Klopp's nationality.
In November 2024, Coote was suspended after a video went viral and a month later, following an investigation, the Premier League referees' body (PGMOL) also fired him.
Not only this, in February, UEFA also banned Coote from officiating in European competitions until June 30, 2026.
This comes after a separate video surfaced in November showing him sniffing a white powder while working at Euro 2024.
During the investigation, Coote said his comments did not show his true feelings toward Klopp whom he deeply respect professionally.
He has personally apologized to Klopp as well as to the FA, PGMOL and the wider football community.