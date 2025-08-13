Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard

Tristan Schoolkate and Talia Gibson have opened up about receiving wildcards into the 2025 US Open.
The wildcard marks a significant milestone in the career of the Australian tennis icons.
In an official statement, Tristan said, “Thank you Tennis Australia for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the US Open main draw."
He added, It’s such an amazing experience to play in the main draws of the Grand Slams, it’s what we as players work towards, week in, week out. I’m excited and ready for the challenge in New York.”
After ranking 73rd at the Australian Open 2025, Tristan rose to the top 100 in just over six months. He now ranks No.97 after reaching three Challenger finals this season.
Meanwhile, Talia earned her first Grand Slam main-draw win at the Australian Open.
She also expressed her gratitude to Tennis Australia for the opportunity to make her US Open main-draw debut.
“This is an incredibly rewarding acknowledgment for all the hard work my team and I have been putting in and for the results I’ve had this year. I can’t wait to get out there and give it my very best and make everyone proud,” the 21-year old athlete noted.
To note, Tristan and Talia will join other Australia players in qualifying, which is set to start from Monday, August 18.