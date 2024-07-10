Taylor Swift surprises fans with her 'Favorite Songs’ at 113th Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift celebrated her 113th Eras Tour show in Zurich, Switzerland.
In her 18-years of career, the Cruel Summer crooner performed in Switzerland for the first time.
She sang her “favourite songs” to celebrate the milestone.
Taylor also acknowledged the extreme heat during her Lover performance, “You're still dancing like crazy..Immediate bonus points right off the bat."
During her acoustic set, she announced, “This is actually our 113th show of the Eras tour, and that’s my favorite number, which I never mention. I just thought since it was my favorite number, I’d do some of my favorite songs for the acoustic section.”
Taylor treated Swifties with a mashup of Evermore track “Right Where You Left Me” and the 1989 song “All You Had To Do Was Stay.”
The milestone celebration comes after her pal Brittany Mahomes paid tribute to her.
On July 9, Brittany recorded a small clip of a street in England’s capital, then quickly uploaded it as a story on her Instagram profile.
The soccer player penned the story, “So Long, London,” on top with the very same Taylor Swift track playing in the background.