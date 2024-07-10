Pete Davidson and actress Madelyn Cline call it quits

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Madelyn Cline have seemingly broke up.
An insider exclusively disclosed to The U.S. Sun that they duo parted ways almost after a year of dating.
"They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable," the source revealed.
The breakup revelation about Pete and Madelyn was not out of blue as the pair have been dropping hints previously, a noticeable one is they have not been spotted together publicly since earlier this year.
The insider further explained, "the last time the couple was spotted out together before Philadelphia was at the end of December."
At that time, Pete and Madelyn were spotted at Bobo's Café in New York.
"He doesn't do anything these days. He just hangs in his room and watches TV. He doesn't come out much and doesn't really do anything," the source told the media outlet.
The renowned star Pete and Madelyn were first spotted together in September 2023 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.