Entertainment

Ex-One Direction bodyguard breaks silence after Louis Tomlinson donates $9,000

The One Direction alum donated the large sum to help fund a life-saving surgery for a former bodyguard

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Ex-One Direction bodyguard breaks silence after Louis Tomlinson donates $9,000
Ex-One Direction bodyguard breaks silence after Louis Tomlinson donates $9,000

Louis Tomlinson has won hearts after he donated £4000 ($9300) to help fund a life-saving surgery for a former One Direction bodyguard.

Preston Mahon requires a bypass or amputation because of blocked arteries in both of his legs. 

He is hoping to raise £35,000 to pay for surgery after "exhausting" his savings on an initial private operation in Spain.

Louis gave the fundraiser a huge bump with the four-figure sum, which is set to help the band's former bodyguard, who also looked after Simon Cowell, Boyzone, Westlife, Leona Lewis and The Enemy throughout his career.

Expressing his gratitude, Preston told The Sun, "I'm so appreciative. It means the world to me. I can't thank him enough. Wow. I wasn't expecting that."

He shared that he sent a personal message to the 33-year-old, while noting that all the One Direction members "mean the world to me."

Furthermore, Preston added that he met up with the members, Louis, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan, at Liam Payne's funeral a year ago, describing it as the "saddest time ever".

Preston Mahon's friend Tracy Trigg set up a GoFundMe page to save her pal's legs, and following Louis's donation, more donations have flooded in, and the total passed £11,000 on Saturday.

Mahon said he "desperately" needs a second operation to avoid having to live the rest of his life with pain.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Lily Allen opens up about struggles after split from David Harbour

Lily Allen opens up about struggles after split from David Harbour
The couple officially filed for divorce in September 2025 after five years of wedding

Taylor Swift's wedding to come with jaw-dropping costs

Taylor Swift's wedding to come with jaw-dropping costs
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August via romantic Instagram post

'KPop Demon Hunters' officially qualifies for Oscars race

'KPop Demon Hunters' officially qualifies for Oscars race
The Netflix phenomenon could secure an Oscar after it became eligible for the Academy's consideration

Noah Centineo expected to join Sydney Sweeney in 'Gundam' live-action film

Noah Centineo expected to join Sydney Sweeney in 'Gundam' live-action film
The legendary anime 'Gundam' is set to have a live-action featuring Sydney Sweeney, directed by Jim Mickle

Taylor Swift named top global target of AI deepfake abuse

Taylor Swift named top global target of AI deepfake abuse
New findings reveal that the 'Blank Space' hit maker has had the most AI deepfakes among global stars

Hailey Bieber learns major truth after Justin Bieber’s song for Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber learns major truth after Justin Bieber’s song for Selena Gomez
The Rhode Skin founder discovers shocking reality after Justin Bieber publicly confesses his feelings

Dolly Parton sparks serious health concerns amid keeping up brave front

Dolly Parton sparks serious health concerns amid keeping up brave front
Dolly Parton accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and her induction into the IAAPA Hall of Fame virtually

Jeremy Renner returns to spotlight amid controversy over harassment claims

Jeremy Renner returns to spotlight amid controversy over harassment claims
The 'Mayor of Kingston' star made first public appearance after accusations of sending explicit images

Ariana Grande confesses ‘love’ amid Cynthia Erivo relationship buzz

Ariana Grande confesses ‘love’ amid Cynthia Erivo relationship buzz
‘Wicked: For Good’ costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are rumored to be secretly dating

Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz

Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz
Tom Holland new video on 'Spider-Man' set sparks Zendaya's pregnancy rumours

D4vd still under strict scrutiny as new accusations emerge in Celeste Rivas death

D4vd still under strict scrutiny as new accusations emerge in Celeste Rivas death
Celeste Rivas was found dead in the trunk of D4vd’s impounded Tesla

Ariana Grande beau Ethan Slater sparks break up rumours with awkward remarks

Ariana Grande beau Ethan Slater sparks break up rumours with awkward remarks
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted together at the New York City premiere of their new film, 'Wicked: For Good'