Ex-One Direction bodyguard breaks silence after Louis Tomlinson donates $9,000

Louis Tomlinson has won hearts after he donated £4000 ($9300) to help fund a life-saving surgery for a former One Direction bodyguard.
Preston Mahon requires a bypass or amputation because of blocked arteries in both of his legs.
He is hoping to raise £35,000 to pay for surgery after "exhausting" his savings on an initial private operation in Spain.
Louis gave the fundraiser a huge bump with the four-figure sum, which is set to help the band's former bodyguard, who also looked after Simon Cowell, Boyzone, Westlife, Leona Lewis and The Enemy throughout his career.
Expressing his gratitude, Preston told The Sun, "I'm so appreciative. It means the world to me. I can't thank him enough. Wow. I wasn't expecting that."
He shared that he sent a personal message to the 33-year-old, while noting that all the One Direction members "mean the world to me."
Furthermore, Preston added that he met up with the members, Louis, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan, at Liam Payne's funeral a year ago, describing it as the "saddest time ever".
Preston Mahon's friend Tracy Trigg set up a GoFundMe page to save her pal's legs, and following Louis's donation, more donations have flooded in, and the total passed £11,000 on Saturday.
Mahon said he "desperately" needs a second operation to avoid having to live the rest of his life with pain.