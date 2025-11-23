Gal Gadot teases 'Snow White' sequel after backlash over flopped live-action remake

Gal Gadot has ignited speculation about a Snow White sequel, despite the live-action remake starring the actress struggling at the box office and drawing criticism for its “woke” approach.
The Wonder Woman star revealed she’d be keen to reprise her role as the Evil Queen following her co-starring turn with 24-year-old Rachel Zegler.
“I would love to do that. Yes. Tell [Disney CEO] Bob [Iger]. Bob, I’ll do that,” she said while speaking to Us Weekly at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Snow Ball Gala, where she was honored with the Hollywood Icon Award.
To note, Gadot’s remarks came after Marc Webb’s Snow White remake faced controversy ahead of its March premiere, with reports of a clash between her and Rachel Zegler over their differing views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Previously, Gadot said she was disappointed the movie "didn't do well" at the box office because it was "greatly affected" by the pressure on celebrities to take sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The drama intensified as Rachel unfollowed Gadot’s on Instagram, and the studio’s politically correct revamp of the 1937 classic drew criticism.
Due to many factors, the Snow White remake flopped at the box office, earning around $200 million worldwide against an estimated $410 million cost, with weak ticket sales and a steep drop after opening weekend.