Lily Allen opens up about struggles after split from David Harbour

A famous singer and song-writer Lily Allen has opened up about her split from David Harbour as “disruptive” for her two children.
In an interview with CBS News, the 40-year-old revealed that she has written and recorded her fifth LP, West End Girl in only 10 dates after parting ways from her husband.
The 40-year-old also plans to bring her kids on tour. “We’re planning our touring schedule around their holidays, and they can come on the bus with friends. It makes me want to cry talking about it—they’re so excited, and so am I,” she added.
She explained that her priority was to create a “solid and stable and consistent environment” for her children after settling in the USA.
The Smile artist admitted that she wrote much of the music for her daughters, stating, “All the pain I’ve been through, they’ve been through too. I wanted to show them that you can take that pain and turn it into something else, and I think I’ve done that.”
Furthermore, Lily discussed the struggles she experienced after her divorce, saying “My life was falling apart… I realized I needed to work on myself, so I checked into a place to get the help I needed.”
For those unaware, the couple tied the knot on September 7, 2020.