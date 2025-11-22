Entertainment

Lily Allen opens up about struggles after split from David Harbour

The couple officially filed for divorce in September 2025 after five years of wedding

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Lily Allen opens up about struggles after split from David Harbour
Lily Allen opens up about struggles after split from David Harbour

A famous singer and song-writer Lily Allen has opened up about her split from David Harbour as “disruptive” for her two children.

In an interview with CBS News, the 40-year-old revealed that she has written and recorded her fifth LP, West End Girl in only 10 dates after parting ways from her husband.

The 40-year-old also plans to bring her kids on tour. “We’re planning our touring schedule around their holidays, and they can come on the bus with friends. It makes me want to cry talking about it—they’re so excited, and so am I,” she added.

She explained that her priority was to create a “solid and stable and consistent environment” for her children after settling in the USA.

The Smile artist admitted that she wrote much of the music for her daughters, stating, “All the pain I’ve been through, they’ve been through too. I wanted to show them that you can take that pain and turn it into something else, and I think I’ve done that.”

Furthermore, Lily discussed the struggles she experienced after her divorce, saying “My life was falling apart… I realized I needed to work on myself, so I checked into a place to get the help I needed.”

For those unaware, the couple tied the knot on September 7, 2020.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Taylor Swift's wedding to come with jaw-dropping costs

Taylor Swift's wedding to come with jaw-dropping costs
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August via romantic Instagram post

'KPop Demon Hunters' officially qualifies for Oscars race

'KPop Demon Hunters' officially qualifies for Oscars race
The Netflix phenomenon could secure an Oscar after it became eligible for the Academy's consideration

Noah Centineo expected to join Sydney Sweeney in 'Gundam' live-action film

Noah Centineo expected to join Sydney Sweeney in 'Gundam' live-action film
The legendary anime 'Gundam' is set to have a live-action featuring Sydney Sweeney, directed by Jim Mickle

Taylor Swift named top global target of AI deepfake abuse

Taylor Swift named top global target of AI deepfake abuse
New findings reveal that the 'Blank Space' hit maker has had the most AI deepfakes among global stars

Hailey Bieber learns major truth after Justin Bieber’s song for Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber learns major truth after Justin Bieber’s song for Selena Gomez
The Rhode Skin founder discovers shocking reality after Justin Bieber publicly confesses his feelings

Dolly Parton sparks serious health concerns amid keeping up brave front

Dolly Parton sparks serious health concerns amid keeping up brave front
Dolly Parton accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and her induction into the IAAPA Hall of Fame virtually

Jeremy Renner returns to spotlight amid controversy over harassment claims

Jeremy Renner returns to spotlight amid controversy over harassment claims
The 'Mayor of Kingston' star made first public appearance after accusations of sending explicit images

Ariana Grande confesses ‘love’ amid Cynthia Erivo relationship buzz

Ariana Grande confesses ‘love’ amid Cynthia Erivo relationship buzz
‘Wicked: For Good’ costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are rumored to be secretly dating

Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz

Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz
Tom Holland new video on 'Spider-Man' set sparks Zendaya's pregnancy rumours

D4vd still under strict scrutiny as new accusations emerge in Celeste Rivas death

D4vd still under strict scrutiny as new accusations emerge in Celeste Rivas death
Celeste Rivas was found dead in the trunk of D4vd’s impounded Tesla

Ariana Grande beau Ethan Slater sparks break up rumours with awkward remarks

Ariana Grande beau Ethan Slater sparks break up rumours with awkward remarks
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted together at the New York City premiere of their new film, 'Wicked: For Good'

Why Justin Bieber snubbed Hailey’s lavish 29th birthday bash?

Why Justin Bieber snubbed Hailey’s lavish 29th birthday bash?
Hailey Bieber celebrated her 29th birthday without husband Justin Bieber amid rumors of marital troubles