Lady Gaga shocks fans with dramatic hair look amid 'Devil Wears Prada 2' filming

The 'Blood Marry' singer switching up her signature platinum blonde for a bolder, edgier look

  By Javeria Ahmed
Lady Gaga left fans stunned after debuting a dramatic new hair transformation amid The Devil Wears Prada 2 filming.

In a shared photos of the 39-year-old Grammy winner leaving Laurent restaurant in Paris on November 21 showed the Blood Marry singer switching up her signature platinum blonde for a bolder, edgier look.

Her newly dark curls styled to one side and she paired a mint green suit with sleek sunglasses and a sheer bralette peeking through her blazer.

Though the singer often switches between shades, she was photographed with her platinum blonde hair in October on the Milan set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Following her final day on the sequel’s set, Gaga headed to the airport in a bubblegum-pink Matières Fécales knit outfit, complemented by her polished blonde look.

Prior to this, the Fame hitmaker had previously flaunted her black lock in September when she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In March, Gaga revealed a black bob with baby bangs as she prepared for her Five-Timers Club debut on SNL.

A joint post showed her at a piano in a bustling office, cap on, jokingly serenading those around her.

Lady Gaga has been making the most of Paris while on the global leg of her Mayhem Ball tour.

