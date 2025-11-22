Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reignites Taylor Swift feud with shocking 'All's Fair' move

The reality star's legal drama 'All's Fair' is currently airing on Hulu and has received major criticism

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Kim Kardashian reignites Taylor Swift feud with shocking Alls Fair move
Kim Kardashian reignites Taylor Swift feud with shocking 'All's Fair' move

Kim Kardashian has reignited the Taylor Swift feud by name-dropping one of her most renowned tracks.

The SKIMS founder shocked netizens this week after her Hulu legal drama All's Fair premiered Episode 5, named after a well-known Taylor song.

Titled This Is Me Trying, the episode shared the name with a track from the pop icon's 2020 album folklore, a choice that many believe might not be a coincidence.

Kim plays a high-powered divorce attorney in the Ryan Murphy-produced series, and the title was not missed by the netizens amid the stars' rocky history.

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian feud explained

The feud's origins date back to the 2009 MTV VMA, when Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech for Best Female Video, saying Beyoncé should've won.

Years later, in 2016, the drama escalated when the controversial rapper released a track titled Famous, which included the lyrics, "I made that b**** famous" about the 14-time Grammy winner.

Kim defended her then-husband by leaking an edited phone call between him and Taylor on Snapchat, which suggested that the Blank Space hitmaker had approved the lyric.

Taylor countered that the video didn't show her approving the offensive part of the lyric and denied giving permission.

A more complete version of the call later leaked in 2020, supporting Taylor Swift's account.

The show, All's Fair, which debuted in November 2025, follows a group of women who leave a major law firm to start their own practice. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ex-One Direction bodyguard breaks silence after Louis Tomlinson donates $9,000

Ex-One Direction bodyguard breaks silence after Louis Tomlinson donates $9,000
The One Direction alum donated the large sum to help fund a life-saving surgery for a former bodyguard

Lily Allen opens up about struggles after split from David Harbour

Lily Allen opens up about struggles after split from David Harbour
The couple officially filed for divorce in September 2025 after five years of wedding

Taylor Swift's wedding to come with jaw-dropping costs

Taylor Swift's wedding to come with jaw-dropping costs
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August via romantic Instagram post

'KPop Demon Hunters' officially qualifies for Oscars race

'KPop Demon Hunters' officially qualifies for Oscars race
The Netflix phenomenon could secure an Oscar after it became eligible for the Academy's consideration

Noah Centineo expected to join Sydney Sweeney in 'Gundam' live-action film

Noah Centineo expected to join Sydney Sweeney in 'Gundam' live-action film
The legendary anime 'Gundam' is set to have a live-action featuring Sydney Sweeney, directed by Jim Mickle

Taylor Swift named top global target of AI deepfake abuse

Taylor Swift named top global target of AI deepfake abuse
New findings reveal that the 'Blank Space' hit maker has had the most AI deepfakes among global stars

Hailey Bieber learns major truth after Justin Bieber’s song for Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber learns major truth after Justin Bieber’s song for Selena Gomez
The Rhode Skin founder discovers shocking reality after Justin Bieber publicly confesses his feelings

Dolly Parton sparks serious health concerns amid keeping up brave front

Dolly Parton sparks serious health concerns amid keeping up brave front
Dolly Parton accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and her induction into the IAAPA Hall of Fame virtually

Jeremy Renner returns to spotlight amid controversy over harassment claims

Jeremy Renner returns to spotlight amid controversy over harassment claims
The 'Mayor of Kingston' star made first public appearance after accusations of sending explicit images

Ariana Grande confesses ‘love’ amid Cynthia Erivo relationship buzz

Ariana Grande confesses ‘love’ amid Cynthia Erivo relationship buzz
‘Wicked: For Good’ costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are rumored to be secretly dating

Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz

Is Zendaya expecting first baby with Tom Holland? Leaked video sparks buzz
Tom Holland new video on 'Spider-Man' set sparks Zendaya's pregnancy rumours

D4vd still under strict scrutiny as new accusations emerge in Celeste Rivas death

D4vd still under strict scrutiny as new accusations emerge in Celeste Rivas death
Celeste Rivas was found dead in the trunk of D4vd’s impounded Tesla