Kim Kardashian reignites Taylor Swift feud with shocking 'All's Fair' move

Kim Kardashian has reignited the Taylor Swift feud by name-dropping one of her most renowned tracks.
The SKIMS founder shocked netizens this week after her Hulu legal drama All's Fair premiered Episode 5, named after a well-known Taylor song.
Titled This Is Me Trying, the episode shared the name with a track from the pop icon's 2020 album folklore, a choice that many believe might not be a coincidence.
Kim plays a high-powered divorce attorney in the Ryan Murphy-produced series, and the title was not missed by the netizens amid the stars' rocky history.
Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian feud explained
The feud's origins date back to the 2009 MTV VMA, when Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech for Best Female Video, saying Beyoncé should've won.
Years later, in 2016, the drama escalated when the controversial rapper released a track titled Famous, which included the lyrics, "I made that b**** famous" about the 14-time Grammy winner.
Kim defended her then-husband by leaking an edited phone call between him and Taylor on Snapchat, which suggested that the Blank Space hitmaker had approved the lyric.
Taylor countered that the video didn't show her approving the offensive part of the lyric and denied giving permission.
A more complete version of the call later leaked in 2020, supporting Taylor Swift's account.
The show, All's Fair, which debuted in November 2025, follows a group of women who leave a major law firm to start their own practice.