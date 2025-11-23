Taylor Swift filming ‘Opalite’ MV: Theme, cameos, budget & release revealed

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ music video promises epic visuals, dazzling theme, and star-studded cameos

  By Sidra Khan
This Christmas, Taylor Swift’s new music video will bring extra joy and festive cheer!

The 36-year-old popstar – who dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, last month – has released only one music video so far, The Fate of Ophelia, making the fans buzz about when a new video will come out.

Speaking to The Sun, a tipster revealed that the 14-time Grammy winner is “secretly” filming a new music video in the UK, possibly for her third track, Opalite, and is set to release it next month.

The insider said: “This video was shrouded in secrecy, with Taylor’s security team working day and night to ensure she wasn’t sighted at any point. It was like a military operation. But she IS the most powerful woman in pop, so if she wants to go unseen, she’ll make it happen.”

Meanwhile, an onlooker noted that Swift and her cast were given numbers instead of names and were quickly moved between cars and buildings, hidden by umbrellas and screens to keep the project secret.

“You’ve never seen secrecy like it. Some shops were informed of filming, but they were told it was for an insurance commercial — something suitably boring that wouldn’t arouse suspicion,” the onlooker added.

Opalite music video theme:

According to sources, Taylor Swift is creating a Christmas-themed video for Opalite, which could become a major hit for the festive season.

“Extras in retro dress were spotted exiting the venue, along with festive props including Christmas trees, glitter cannons and tinsel. Banana milkshake was used for eggnog, while grape juice stood in for posh champagne,” shared the insider.

Opalite music video release date:

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to release the anticipated music video of Opalite next month.

“It’s all come together fairly last-minute and a plan was only devised about three weeks ago. Opalite will have a December release and Taylor is on course for a Christmas number one,” shared the source.

Opalite music video budget:

Speaking to the outlet, the tipster shared that Taylor Swift has set a massive budget for Opalite MV.

“The budget was massive, around £1million. Hiring out the shopping centre alone would have cost several hundreds of thousands of pounds, even if it is tired,” the insider noted.

Opalite music video cameos:

According to whispers on set, Taylor Swift – who made a dazzling appearance on The Graham Norton Show last month to promote her album The Life of a Showgirl – bonded with her fellow guests and invited them to make cameo appearance in her next video.

It is claimed that Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson, both guests on the chat show with her, reportedly participated in the filming. 

