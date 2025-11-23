Sabrina Carpenter expresses heartbreak as Short n’ Sweet tour nears end

The showgirl's Short n’ Sweet tour is finally nearing its end!
On Saturday, November 22, Sabrina Carpenter – who embarked on her fifth concert tour last September – took to her official Instagram account to share a special post as the time to wrap up the thrilling journey of anticipated concerts nears.
After performing four shows in Los Angeles, the Espresso hitmaker gushed over the LA crowds in her post for making her experience memorable.
However, as she began writing about her upcoming two final shows of the tour, Carpenter seemingly got sad as she expressed heartbreak through a subtle move.
“LA Nights 3 & 4. I didn’t know LA crowds could crowd like this,” she gushed.
The Manchild crooner, who arrested singers SZA and Ravyn Lenae during her the Juno part of her recent shows, penned, “how fitting i got to lock down the gorgeous @sza during cuffing szn and @ravynlenae also arrested for killing it every night and looking perfect while doing so !”
“Our last two shows of the Short n’ Sweet tour start tonight! :’) they will have to drag me off stage,” she added ahead of the second last concert.
Expressing heartbreak, Sabrina Carpenter wrote, “See you soon [broken heart and kiss mark emojis].”
Sabrina Carpenter is set to conclude her Short n’ Sweet Tour in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, November 23, 2025.