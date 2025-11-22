Entertainment

Taylor Swift's wedding to come with jaw-dropping costs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August via romantic Instagram post

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  
Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to transform her $32 million Rhode Island mansion into a luxurious and flower-filled venue for her wedding to Travis Kelce.

The recently-engaged couple was previously considering Italy for their dreamy venue, Swift’s vast Watch Hill property is now said to be the most likely venue.

Swift is currently preparing to redesign the entire garden, planting her favourite flowers months in advance.

The adorable duo is likely to spend around $1.2 million on landscaping, experts, and security to keep preparations under wraps.

The Cruel Summer singer is said to favour red roses, hydrangeas, orchids, and peonies in tantalising tone hues, including purple, pink, and white.

Another report suggested Swift needs to celebrate her big day as a “a wave of flowers,” fulfilling her longtime dreamy wedding cocooned in blossoms.

Her bridesmaids, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, are sharing some creative ideas to make her day memorable.

Both mothers, Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce, are helping with the wedding planning.

The Shake It Off artist purchased the luxurious Watch Hill mansion over a decade ago. The lush home consists of seven-bedroom, nine-baths with sweeping ocean views, where the Love Story singer has hosted several popular gatherings.

For those unaware, the couple announced their engagement in August via romantic Instagram post.

