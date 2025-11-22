Noah Centineo expected to join Sydney Sweeney in 'Gundam' live-action film 

Noah Centineo might join Sydney Sweeney in a live-action Gundam movie!
As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who is already shooting Street Fighter, is in talks to team up with Legendary for its live-action Gundam, the anime centred on giant robots.
In case a deal is signed, The Recruit actor would join Sydney Sweeney to lead the sci-fi feature that is being directed by Jim Mickle.
The Sweet Tooth creator also wrote the script for the Gundam feature, which is currently untitled.
Gundam, the anime that began airing in 1979, follows a story set in the Universal Century, an era in which people have emigrated to space colonies because of a growing population on Earth.
The project is a centred on a character played by Sweeney, and sources say the actress is very much involved in the casting of those opposite her.
In Gundam, her character and the male lead are star crossed lovers, who are on opposite sides of a war between planets.
The company, Legendary, is working to cast the actor, as Noah Centineo is set to star in a Rambo prequel, scheduled to shoot early next year. Street Fighter, distributed by Paramount, hits theatres on October 16, 2026.