'KPop Demon Hunters' officially qualifies for Oscars race

The Netflix phenomenon could secure an Oscar after it became eligible for the Academy's consideration

  • By Hania Jamil
'KPop Demon Hunters' officially qualifies for Oscars race

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters gears up to make another historic record!

As reported by the Associated Press, the celebrated animation is among 35 feature films eligible for a key category at the 98th Academy Awards.

On Friday, November 21, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences dropped lists of all the films eligible for animated, documentary and international feature prizes at next year's Oscars, and Kpop Demon Hunters was mentioned for the Best Animated Feature category.

Despite being premiered on Netflix, the movie about a fictional K-pop group and demons received a theatrical run in New York, LA and San Francisco in the summers, satisfying the academy's requirement for Oscar consideration.

Other animated titles that qualified for the Oscars animated feature category included Elio, Zootopia 2, In Your Dreams, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

Notably, the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 was not among the 35 titles listed.

KPop Demon Hunters, which has amassed over 541 million hours viewed worldwide, is the highest-charting soundtrack of 2025, with eight of its songs landing on the Billboard Hot 100. 

Notably, Netflix won their first animated feature Oscar in 2022, for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

The Oscars nomination will be announced on January 22, and the award show will air on ABC on March 15, 2026.

