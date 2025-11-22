Entertainment

Taylor Swift named top global target of AI deepfake abuse

New findings reveal that the 'Blank Space' hit maker has had the most AI deepfakes among global stars

  • By Hania Jamil
With AI integrating into every part of human life, celebrities and their fandoms are far from safe!

As per a recent report by cybersecurity firm McAfee, Taylor Swift has been named as the biggest victim of AI deepfake abuse, and the pop icon suffered the most impersonation damage due to deepfakes among global celebrities.

Her global popularity that has reached every part of the world is believed to have contributed to this trend.

According to McAfee reports, the deepfakes were not just used for explicit content, but scammers used them for AI-powered fake endorsements.

Criminals clone celebrity voices and faces with AI to promote fake giveaways, crypto investments, beauty products, or "exclusive" deals that lead straight to malware or payment fraud.

The firm's survey revealed that 72% of Americans have seen fake celebrity or influencer endorsements, and 39% have clicked on one.

Moreover, 1 in 10 lost money or personal data, an average of $525 per victim.

The second-most affected individual is Scarlett Johansson, who is also the highest-grossing actor of all time, with box office earnings exceeding 15 billion dollars.

Following them are Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise.

Within the US alone, NBA star LeBron James and Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were found to have suffered significant deepfake-related harm.

Earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez reintroduced a bill allowing victims of non-consensual sexual deepfake videos to pursue civil lawsuits against perpetrators.

