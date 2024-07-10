Feroze Khan, new wife Zainab stun in couple photo

Feroze Khan shared a loved-up display with his wifey once again!
Turning to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Tich Button actor blessed feeds with yet another adorable click.
In the photo shared Khan held his new bride close. Dressed in all black for the day, the dad of two surely looked dapper while his wife, a psychologist by profession, wore a beautiful dress with her bold red lips doing the talking.
The post showed the pair’s unwavering love for each other as Khan embraced her closely and she grabbed him by the waist in a sweet click.
His ardent fans could not stop gushing over the couple and rushed to the comments section,.
One wrote, “ Mashallah Allah protect from evil eyes.”
Another penned, “ The way she grabbed his waist.”
“ She is absolutely gorgpus and looks so sweet too,” the third added.
“ Stay blessed and happy,” the fourth expressed.
Prior to all the sweetness he spread on the gram the Gul-e-Rana actor also showed off his bond with daughter Fatima, whom he shares with ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan.
In a slew of posts, Khan confessed his love for his daughter by calling himself her ‘Humraah for Eternity’ and ‘Janam Samjha Kero.'
Feroze Khan tied the knot for the second time and is absolutely happy in his new marriage but despite responsibilities he does not forget to spend time with his children.