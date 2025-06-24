Shocking truth behind Justin Bieber and Hailey’s rocky marriage revealed

  by Web Desk
Amid the ongoing divorce buzz surrounding Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage, shocking truth about their crumbling relationship has been revealed.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider opened up about the celebrity couple’s rocky bond and told that the duo is “struggling” to keep their marriage together.

It was also shared that amid the swirling divorce speculations, the Peaches singer has been “irritated” by his model wife.

Revealing about Justin and Hailey’s shocking thoughts about each other, the source dropped a bombshell, stating that the Baby hitmaker “feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s “lack of motivation” has become a major turn off for the Vogue model.

“Justin’s lack of motivation has been upsetting for [Hailey],” shared the tipster, adding that while the couple wants to “salvage their marriage,” things are currently “not good” between them.

For those unaware, speculations about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s crumbling marriage and divorce intensified when the mother of one was spotted without her engagement ring during a recent solo outing in New York City, though she later put it back on.

Meanwhile, the Sorry hitmaker’s cryptic social media posts continue to fuel the rumors.

