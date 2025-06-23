'Hamnet' to 'Frankenstein': 10 book-inspired films releasing in 2025

From classic novels to contemporary romance books, 2025 is the year of highly anticipated film adaptations

Book lovers will have plenty to binge this year, as a number of of renowned literary works are being adapted for the screen.

As bringing books to real life is a challenging task and is often met with some backlash, there are some highly anticipated adaptations that are underway.

From adored classics to recent works, the second half of 2025 is gearing up to bring multiple reimagined worlds in the film industry.

Here are 10 books-to-movies adaptations to enjoy in the upcoming months:

1. I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Ducnan


I Know What You Did Last Summer is a 1973 suspense novel and a film adaptation based on the book was released in 1979.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the 2025 adaptation is set to be release on July 18.

In the 2025 version, Jennifer Love Hewitt is reprising her role as Julie James, where she urges a group of five friends, who, after accidentally killing a pedestrian, cover up their involvement and attempt to move on with their lives.

2. My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan


The coming-of-age story by Julia will have Sofia Carson as the main lead, who will portray Anna De La Vega.

Studying at Oxford University for a graduate program and set to return to the US for a desirable job, Anna's plans meet an unexpected hurdle as she gets involved with her poetry professor Jamie Davenport.

The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on the first of August.

3. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman


The film adaptation of the crime fiction will be released on Netflix on August 28, 2025.

The story revolves around a group of retirees who solve cold murders for fun, but their investigations take a serious turn when a murder happens in their community.

Richard's novel will have the star-studded cast including Pierce Brosnana, Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley and Helen Mirren.

4. The Long Walk by Stephen King


Stephen King's 1979 book will be adapted into a feature film by Hunger Games director, Francis Lawrence.

The dystopian horror novel was initially published under the American author's pseudonym Richard Bachman.

The Long Walk follows 50 teenage boys who compete to walk at a pace of 3 miles forever without rest until only one boy remain standing.

It will be released in theatres on September 12, 2025.

5. Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell

The 2020 novel by Maggie is a fictional story about William Shakespeare's son Hamnet, who passed away at the age of 11 in 1596.

Starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, the film will focus on the parent's grief of losing a young child.

The movie is set to have a limited theatrical release in the US on November 27, 2025 and a nationwide drop on December 12.

Notably, the trailer of the upcoming film is yet to be released.

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The famous novel's film adaptation is set to have an exciting lineup including Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

Freida's psychological thriller follows Millie, a woman with a troubled past, who takes a live-in job as a housekeeper for the wealthy Winchester family.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on Christmas Day.

7. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley


Guillermo del Toro is directing a new adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein for Netflix, which is scheduled for release in November 2025.

The film will star Oscar Issac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature.

Frankenstein's 2025 version is expected to centred around the themes of human nature and fatherhood instead of focusing on horror aspect.

8. The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware

Ruth's thriller novel, The Woman in Cabin 10, is being adapted into a Netflix movie, and will be released in late 2025.

In the film, Keira Knightley will portray Lo Blacklock, a travel journalist who witnesses a crime on a luxury yacht.

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The renowned 2017's romance-historical fiction work by Taylor Jenkins Reid is set to have its movie adaptation by Netflix, however the release date has not been confirmed yet.

10. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

The movie adaptation of Emily's romance novel is set to be release in 2025 on Netflix, however the exact date has not been confirmed.

Starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as Poppy and Alex, respectively, the filming began in New Orleans in the fall of 2024.

Other works by Emily Henry that are confirm to receive film adaptations include Beach Road and Book Lovers.

