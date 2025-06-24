Tom Cruise raves about Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ as he joins actor at London premiere

After a three-decade-long wait, the iconic duo Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have reunited!
At the premiere of the Troy star’s upcoming film, F1, held at Cineworld Lelcester Square in London, England, on Monday, June 23, the Mission: Impossible actor sparked buzz among fans with a surprise reunion after 31 years.
Cruise and Pitt were starrer together in Neil Jordan’s 1994 horror classic, Interview with the Vampire.
The Top Gun star joined Brad Pitt and F1 makers on the red carpet, as they all beamed for a group photograph.
Taking to Instagram later in the day, the Jack Reacher actor shared a two-slide post as he raved about Pitt’s new film.
“Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!” he captioned.
The post opened with a snap of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt posing for the camera, standing in front of a sporty F1 racing car, which was followed by the group photo.
Fans’ reaction on Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunion:
Excited to see their favorite film stars together, fans could not stop themselves from expressing their excitement.
“Great pics 2 handsome talented actors and legends @tomcruise,” one penned, while another gushed, “great legends of cinema.”
A third expressed, “Tom and Brad need another couple movies together. LET'S GO!!!”
“This! I haven't seen you two together since the interview with a vampire,” noted a fourth.
Brad Pitt’s F1 release date:
F1 starring Brad Pitt is slated to release later this week on June 27, 2025.