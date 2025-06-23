Disney pays hefty amount to King Charles for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

Disney has reportedly paid millions of pounds to King Charles for highly-anticipated movie, Avengers: Doomsday.
A report of The Sun revealed that Marvel Studios, which is a subsidiary of Disney, has paid a hefty amount to shoot scenes for the upcoming film this summer next to Windsor Castle.
The paid amount is a location fees to build its set in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire to film on the Royal Park.
Charles will seemingly be staying in Balmoral during the shooting of Avengers: Doomsday.
His Majesty receives 25% of the annual profits from Windsor Great Park, which is now owned by the Crown Estate.
A source told The Sun, "Several million pounds is chicken feed to Marvel when their movies make billions. But the money will go to the upkeep of Windsor Great Park so the King of course has a keen interest.”
The tipster shared, "Some of the profits of Crown Estates make their way to the Royal Family so it's a win-win for everyone. The Royal Family may even be persuaded to pop by and have a look at Thor in action."
Moreover, it is also not confirmed which actors will be filming near Charles’ residence.
Notably, Sir Ian McKellan will return as Magneto, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Robert Downey Jnr as the villain Victor Von Doom in the upcoming movie.