Jonathan Bailey breaks silence on kissing Scarlett Johansson
Jonathan Bailey has opened up about kissing co-star Scarlett Johansson.

On Monday, June 23, the British actor, 37, and the Marvel star, 40, attended the New York premiere of their new film Jurassic World Rebirth.

During the premiere, they were spotted giving each other a quick peck on the lips.

Jonathan got candid about kissing Scarlett during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, "I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can't kiss your friends... life's too short not to.”

He added, “There’s moments where, yes, you have to be excellent to prove that you can do it. And it’s not like I haven’t felt that. There’s the weight of history. And there’s endless brilliant people who have come before you who have changed the way that people see sexuality."

The duo was joined by fellow co-stars Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend during the NYC premiere.

Jonathan got candid about his character, "Any sort of sense of prejudice against sexuality is something to fight against, and what better way to do that than to go and play any kind of character.”

Jurassic World Rebirth premiered on June 17, 2025, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

The upcoming movie is set to release in the US on July 2, 2025.

