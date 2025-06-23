Dolly Parton delights fans with Las Vegas residency announcement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Dolly Parton has announced Las Vegas residency!

On Monday, June 23, the pop icon announced a limited-run shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The official announcement read, “Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling! I’m taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, a limited-run engagement from December 4-13. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, June 25th at 10 am PT! Link in bio.”

Dolly said in a statement, “To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”

The 76-year old icon will perform her hit tracks including 9 to 5, Jolene, I Will Always Love You and Coat Of Many Colors.

Dolly: Live in Las Vegas is described as “hit-driven concert event bringing global superstar Dolly Parton back to Vegas for her first extended run in 32 years. Weaving together seven decades of classic hits and fan favorites.”

As per the press release, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas will feature six concerts from December 4 till 13 during National Finals Rodeo.

