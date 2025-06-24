Simone Ashley puts on a strong front at 'F1' London premiere after major snub

Simon Ashley has shown her support for the F1 movie despite her role being cut out entirely from the film.
On Monday, June 23, the Bridgerton starlet attended the movie's London premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square, posing for photographers on the red carpet.
Simone's role in the adventure-sports movie was announced in July 2024, however, director Joseph Kosinski recently confirmed that the British actress's part was cut in the final editing process.
For the European premiere, the Picture This actress stunned in a metallic gold gown by Balmain, which mirrored the look of crocodile skin.
She paired the gorgeous dress piece with gold hoop earrings, strappy heels and a luxurious timepiece on her left wrist.
The 30-year-old had previously been spotted filming F1 scenes and also appeared at a Miami event alongside costar Kerry Condon and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
Discussing her role with ELLE in early June, Simone noted, "I have a very small part, but I'm grateful to be in that movie…I got to experience many Grand Prix."
Gushing about her role, she added, "I don't think I’ll ever do anything like that again."
Simone also revealed that the production of the movie has been going on for "a long time" but she was glad to be part of such a massive project.
The movie follows Brad Pitt's character who returns to the circuit to chase after the F1 glory as he teams up with a rookie driver.
Notably, the F1 movie is slated to hit theatres on June 27.