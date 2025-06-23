Brad Pitt recalls joining support group amid Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt has opened up about joining a support group amid Angelina Jolie divorce.
The former couple officially finalised their divorce on December 30, 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.
During his on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Brad spoke about about meeting the host during alcoholics anonymous group session. He called AA an “amazing thing.”
The F1 star said, “I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience.”
Brad also revealed that he was a bit “shy” joining the AA support group during his divorce battle with Angelina.
He added, “I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open. I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f— up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”
After a handful of sessions, AA meetings became “something I’d look forward to.”
“When I jumped into therapy then, I was just like, ‘And I did this and I did that and da da da da,’” Brad explained.
On the personal front, Angelina and Brad share six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne