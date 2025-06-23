Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom team up for special reason amid breakup rumors: See

Despite all their personal disagreements and conflicts, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are proving that they are the best parents to their daughter, Daisy.
On Monday, June 23, the Daily Mail reported that the couple, whose relationship has recently been marred by breakup rumors, have teamed up for a special reason in Australia.
The 48-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star joined Perry and their daughter, Daisy Dove, in the country to spend some quality time with his little girl.
In the photos shared by the outlet, the Troy actor was spotted on an outing with his five-year-old daughter in Perth, over the weekend.
During their outing, the father-daughter duo was accompanied by the actor’s entourage that included a man who appeared to be a security guard.
Notably, the Harleys in Hawaii songstress did not join them.
The sweet snaps featured Bloom carrying Daisy on his shoulder as they explored Perth’s central business district.
For the joyful outing, Orlando Bloom wore a black T-shirt and matching trousers paired with a coordinating cap, while his little bundle of joy was dressed in a grey turtleneck and navy-blue tights.
With her curly, blonde locks covering her face, Daisy held a couple of red, blue, and purple balloons while chatting with her dad.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have been in a relationship since 2016, recently sparked split speculations after sources close to them revealed that the couple called off their engagement due to conflicts, reportedly involving the singer’s “cringeworthy” space journey.